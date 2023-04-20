LawCall
Stillman College to host teacher hiring event

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Administrators at a west Alabama college hope to turn the numbers around when it comes to the state’s teacher shortage when it hosts an upcoming event that puts teachers needing jobs and schools lookingto hire in the same room.

Stillman College is hosting Educator Day on Friday, April 21 on the school’s campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Harte Center.

The college is calling on all Stillman seniors and recent graduates to participate.

The event isn’t limited to people with an education degree or connection to Stillman. Educator Day is open to anyone interested in a career in the classroom.

They can interview one-on-one with school districts about alternate paths to teacher certification, salaries, and open teaching positions.

“We need to help the teacher shortage, basically,” explained Andrew Robertson, Stillman College Dean of Career Services. “We want to help address that issue and get some people in the classroom that are degreed and ready.”

Eleven school districts from around the state of Alabama have agreed to be at Stillman for the educator hiring event.

  • Hale County Schools
  • Legacy Prep
  • Fort Payne City Schools
  • Birmingham City Schools
  • Tuscaloosa City Schools
  • Student Alabama Education Association
  • Tuscaloosa County Schools
  • Selma City Schools
  • Hoover City Schools
  • Pickens County Schools
  • Auburn City Schools

No registration is required for job seekers to attend.

