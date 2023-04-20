Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Earlmarria Hawkins!

Earlmarria is a senior at Tarrant High School with a 3.92 GPA. She is a member of the Yearbook Committee, UAB Upward Bound Academy, and is the team manager of the Basketball team. Additionally, she volunteers through many organizations. Her determination and positive attitude make her a role model to all.

Earlmarria, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

