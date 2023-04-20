Raw Sewage Spill Near Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening near Eutaw not far from Interstate-20, there is a raw sewage spill. However, no seems to want to talk about the spill except for an environmental group in west Alabama.

The spill started more than 6 weeks ago.

The spill itself is happening at Lift station near I-20 and Greene County Road 131. Eutaw city leaders aren’t saying much, but there is a good idea of what happened.

The photos of the on-going spill were taken by someone who asked to remain anonymous. Eutaw Mayor LaTasha Johnson said very little about the leak and would only say ‘she is limited by what can she say and that the city is working with ADEM to get it fixed.’

One person that is talking is Portia Shepherd.

“Years of neglect in the Black Belt of Alabama,” said Shepherd.

Shepherd heads up the Black Belt Women Rising group. She says part of their advocacy mission is a cleaner environment for the Black Belt.

The raw sewage spilling in a creek nearby isn’t sitting well with Shephard.

“Especially when Eutaw just received funding from ADEM for the same problem you’re now reporting that you have found,” said Shepherd.

According to ADEM’s website, the Lift station sustained some sort of electrical issue and that in turn caused one of the valves to be ‘frozen’ in place, not working at all.

A few months ago, the town of Eutaw received a grant worth more than 5 million dollars from ADEM with the sole purpose of upgrading its sewer and water systems.

The challenge, as we reported back in December, is that the upgrades don’t happen overnight. It’s important to keep in mind Eutaw’s grant is the start of a 5-year, 30 million dollar project, a point that Shepherd acknowledged.

“It does take time. You have to find the right engineer and find the right people to help you make each decision,” said Shepherd.

Although ADEM’s report doesn’t specify, WBRC has learned 150 gallons of raw sewage has spilled in the creek, one that eventually empties in the Black Warrior River.

“Years of neglect in the Black Belt of Alabama and it just goes to show you the things we’ve been fighting for and talking about,” said Shepherd.

Another environmental group weighed in on the matter.

“The City of Eutaw is neglecting its responsibility to properly handle and treat sewage. They are allowing repeated raw sewage overflows to occur and are failing to properly notify the public and regulatory authorities about them, in violation of its Clean Water Act permit. Eutaw Lagoon’s operator is clearly doing a poor job of maintaining and operating the city’s wastewater infrastructure. This is to the detriment of local residents, nearby streams, the wildlife, and the people who utilize the Black Warrior River downstream,” said Nelson Brooke of Black Warrior Riverkeeper.

ADEM’s report indicates Eutaw is fully aware of the spill, and are working on a plan to get it cleaned up and fixed.

However, no word on how much it will cost to do so.

