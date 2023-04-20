LawCall
Rainbow City Police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

Amanda Proctor
Amanda Proctor(Rainbow City Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rainbow City Police Department Detective Division is searching for a missing woman.

Authorities say 39-year-old Amanda Proctor was reported missing by a family member Thursday. The last time anyone heard from Proctor was around five days ago.

Protcor was last seen in Rainbow City and may be traveling in a late 90′s model black Dodge Ram Pickup.

She is described as 5′8″ and weighs 150 lbs.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, Contact Etowah County 911 Dispatch at 256-442-2312, or Detective Sgt. Jarrod Pell at 256-413-1279.

