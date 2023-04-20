Permanent fix scheduled for two major sinkholes in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Business owners along Rice Mine Road in Tuscaloosa are going to be excited about this news. A permanent fix is on the way for two massive sinkholes that have needed repairs for over a year.

This has been a major headache for area businesses for the last year-and-a-half. The sinkholes became an issue when the underground infrastructure collapsed and compounding the problem is the fact that when it rained, it flooded.

Tuscaloosa city leaders say the permanent fix begins in about 90 days. That’s how long it’ll take to get the supplies, such as large drainage pipes, in the midst of supply chain challenges. Once everything is in, the job itself will take about 90 days all at a cost of $2 million, according to Tuscaloosa City Councilman Norm Crow.

“It’s been an inconvenience. I know for businesses like Afflink it’s been an inconvenience for their employees, it’s been a problem for Express Oil, a problem for the lady that owns the daycare center right here so I’m glad we were able to secure the right-away and the other things that had to happen in that process so we could get this done and repairs for the citizens of District 3,” said Councilman Crow.

Councilman Crow says there are two main reasons why it took so long - the city had to work to get clearance from a few adjacent property owners and they had to find the $2 million to get the job done.

