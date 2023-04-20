LawCall
Pelham Police Department Urges Business and Residents to be Aware of Mail Thefts

By Aajene Robinson
Apr. 20, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Police Department is urging residents and business owners to be attentive when mailing or receiving checks and banknotes.

In the last few months, multiple mail thefts have occurred within the city, with the most recent happening this past Saturday.

Deneco Johnson and Darrium Woodall of Atlanta, Georgia were arrested on Saturday in relation to the crimes. They have been charged with receiving stolen property.

Detective Sgt. Brad Jordan said, “This type of criminal behavior has skyrocketed in recent years.”

Early Saturday morning, Pelham Police Officers noticed a suspicious vehicle hanging around mailboxes in a commercial business area.

“They attempted to make contact with this vehicle and the vehicle attempted to leave the scene. However, they stopped the vehicle and made contact with the occupants,” Jordan said. “Officials then determined that the two individuals in the vehicle were from the Atlanta area and were here to steal mail, particularly targeting checks.”

According to Sgt. Jordan, this is the third time in recent weeks where Georgia residents have traveled to Pelham to steal checks from the mail.

“In this case, these individuals are from Georgia. So more than likely they would have traveled back to Georgia and then would have used the checks there,” Jordan said.

Sgt. Jordan urges businesses to not leave their mail in the mailbox overnight or throughout the weekend.

“In this particular case, they know to come on a Friday night because most places are closed throughout the weekend,” Jordan said. “So, they have three days to take the check, alter the check, and cash it before the business realizes it’s gone.”

Lock boxes or P.O. boxes are helpful tools to keep your mail safe.

This crimes are a federal offense, and officials are looking at additional charges in both state and federal court.

