Newk’s Eatery - Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad
Ingredients
- 1.2 ounces pesto sauce
- 3 ounces Caesar dressing
- 3 ounces cooked Bowtie pasta
- 2.5 ounces romaine lettuce/li>
- 2 heaping teaspoons parmesan
- 4 ounces sliced chicken
- 2 heaping tablespoons diced piminentos
- 1/3 cup croutons
Directions
- Mix pesto, caesar dressing and cooked pasta in a large mixing bowl.
- Add the remaining ingredients and toss.
- Serve in a chilled bowl.
Served great with a fresh piece of coconut cake!
