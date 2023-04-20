Newk’s Eatery - Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad

Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad

Ingredients

1.2 ounces pesto sauce

3 ounces Caesar dressing

3 ounces cooked Bowtie pasta

2.5 ounces romaine lettuce/li>

2 heaping teaspoons parmesan

4 ounces sliced chicken

2 heaping tablespoons diced piminentos

1/3 cup croutons

Directions

Mix pesto, caesar dressing and cooked pasta in a large mixing bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and toss. Serve in a chilled bowl.

Served great with a fresh piece of coconut cake!

