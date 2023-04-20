LawCall
Newk’s Eatery - Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad

Good Day Cooking
Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad
By Newk’s Eatery
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Pesto Pasta Chicken Caesar Salad

Ingredients

  • 1.2 ounces pesto sauce
  • 3 ounces Caesar dressing
  • 3 ounces cooked Bowtie pasta
  • 2.5 ounces romaine lettuce/li>
  • 2 heaping teaspoons parmesan
  • 4 ounces sliced chicken
  • 2 heaping tablespoons diced piminentos
  • 1/3 cup croutons

Directions

  1. Mix pesto, caesar dressing and cooked pasta in a large mixing bowl.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and toss.
  3. Serve in a chilled bowl.

Served great with a fresh piece of coconut cake!

