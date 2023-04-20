LawCall
Grocery tax proposal facing pushback from some Alabama cities

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Some lawmakers and other groups are calling for an end to the grocery tax, but some cities are pushing back saying it could hurt their budgets.

There is a push among some lawmakers to cut the four percent state sales tax on groceries. Some mayors around the state feel if that happens then they could get pressured into either reducing or cutting the cities’ portion of the grocery tax.

The city of Midfield relies heavily on the grocery tax. It makes up over $2 million of its budget according to Mayor Gary Richardson.

Richardson says he has no plans to cut their grocery tax seeing as they get a lot of it from sales at the local Piggly Wiggly and Save A Lot store. They turn around and use that money on city services like police and other first responders.

“Our highest revenue producer is the grocery stores so if we support eliminating the grocery tax, we might as well support eliminating ourselves,” Mayor Richardson said.

Richardson would like for lawmakers to actually talk to him and other mayors about the potential impacts things like this could have on cities.

Recently the city of Clay cut its grocery tax in half, the mayor says it’s hasn’t hurt them financially.

