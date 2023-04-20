Gadsden buys former YMCA building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, the Gadsden City Council and YMCA of Coosa Valley board of directors voted to move forward with a $950,000 purchase for the former YMCA building.

The YMCA says they were facing serious financial problems, and this transaction would allow them to pay off the debt they accrued during the pandemic. Mayor Craig Ford says it’s a win-win situation for both the Y and the city.

“When we learned that the YMCA decided to shut down its facility and put it on the market, I thought we should do what we could purchase that property,” said Ford. “This deal allows the YMCA to meet its financial obligations and allows it to continue to offer services in the community while creating new opportunities for the former YMCA building.”

“That one piece of property to creating opportunities in the downtown area that wouldn’t be there if it were not acquired by the city of Gadsden,” says Chief of Staff Brett Johnson.

The city intends to use the building space for one of many future needs.

“We may use part of what’s over there as a city gym at some point,” says Johnson. “We’ve talked about if and when Mayor Ford accomplishes his goal of relocating city hall, we will also need a police building. Then the third kind of interesting concept of Mayor Ford is to have a city childcare facility which would be open for city employees.”

As a father, Johnson says that affordability and accessibility are issues many parents are facing childcare options would be beneficial in recruiting and retaining employees.

“You’ve got to be able to afford it and it makes sense for you to go to work and earn an income to pay for everything else,” says Johnson. “But it’s also the first barrier is just accessing. There’s a lot of people on the waiting list out there with their children and they’re having to either not accept the job offer or they’re having to take time off from work.”

Gadsden leaders are working with Orchestra Partners and Goodwyn Mills Cawood on a riverfront development and comprehensive plan. They say the YMCA property is a prime location.

“Mayor Ford is looking at a plan to relocate the stretch of Highway 411 that goes along the riverfront,” says Johnson. “Some of the potential routes bring you up 3rd street and curve back into this area behind city hall and include some of the property that the YMCA currently sits on.”

The city says at some point, a portion of the facility and the city’s current police building may be impacted by the future relocation of U.S. Highway 411. That timeline and the exact route is still being determined.

