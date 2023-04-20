Despite arrests, ALEA hasn’t released much information about Dadeville mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - State law enforcement say they are confident more arrests are coming in the Dadeville mass shooting investigation. So far, three suspects have been arrested. Each face four counts of reckless murder.

“Murder as compared to reckless murder going back to intent. That’s a very simple answer to what I would say is going to be a relatively complex question,” Sgt. Jeremy Burkette with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Legal expert Roger Appell describes reckless murder this way.

“You know that the risk of death is certain and that you’re acting in a reckless manner and you do cause the death of another person other than yourself then that’s when the reckless murder comes in,” Appell said.

Since the beginning, ALEA hasn’t shared much about the investigation. That was the case again Wednesday when asked a few times for more information including where the suspects are right now.

“I can’t speak to that,” Burkette said.

“We can’t get into a motive right now because that would be part of an on-going investigation,” Burkette said when asked about what possibly led up to the shooting.

Later in the day, Burkett wanted to clarify what he meant by not being able to release much information. He also said it’s still very early in the investigation.

“I just want everybody to understand that we’re absolutely not trying to withhold information. We are very much in the process of either identifying suspects and putting together a case so we can’t necessarily reveal information that would hurt the case or ultimately stop investigators from being able to do what they need to do,” Burkette said.

The District Attorney for the 5th District Mike Segrest said the McCulloughs would be charged as adults and that additional charges could be forthcoming. The state said it would seek to have both teens held without bond. It’s likely that authorities will seek the same for Hill.

