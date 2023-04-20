Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 near Arkadelphia Road are shut down as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement respond to a deputy-involved shooting.

WBRC has confirmed the incident took place around 3:18 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The person shot is alive and believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The interstate is shut down near exit 224.

First Alert Traffic Deputy Involved Shooting

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.