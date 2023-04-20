LawCall
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59

Deputy involved shooting on I59
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The northbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 near Arkadelphia Road are shut down as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement respond to a deputy-involved shooting.

WBRC has confirmed the incident took place around 3:18 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The person shot is alive and believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The interstate is shut down near exit 224.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

