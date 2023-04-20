City of Gadsden doubles penalties for littering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About 200 Gadsden city employees spent the majority of last Friday picking up more than 11,000 pounds of trash and litter throughout the city. Mayor Craig Ford says it’s all cleaned up, and he wants it to stay that way.

Mayor Ford wants residents and visitors to have a sense of pride when the come to Gadsden. He says it starts with city employees and leaders. That is why they decided to clean up all seven districts from roadways, ravines, and even the water. He says a clean city is what every neighbor and business owner wants.

They’ve also enforced stronger penalties for those caught littering in the city limits.

“A $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, and eight hours of community service,” says Mayor Ford. “I asked the council to pass the maximum penalties that we could enforce and that is what we’re doing. I’ve asked the judge personally not to offer the lower fines. He has obliged. He is throwing the maximum fines of a thousand dollars at them.”

The city also added 46 cameras throughout the area. Mayor Ford says they’ve already caught 8 people littering. He says he also plans to work with the city council on changing their policy for debris and trash curbside pick up.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.