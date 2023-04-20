LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Gadsden doubles penalties for littering

By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - About 200 Gadsden city employees spent the majority of last Friday picking up more than 11,000 pounds of trash and litter throughout the city. Mayor Craig Ford says it’s all cleaned up, and he wants it to stay that way.

Mayor Ford wants residents and visitors to have a sense of pride when the come to Gadsden. He says it starts with city employees and leaders. That is why they decided to clean up all seven districts from roadways, ravines, and even the water. He says a clean city is what every neighbor and business owner wants.

They’ve also enforced stronger penalties for those caught littering in the city limits.

“A $1,000 fine, 30 days in jail, and eight hours of community service,” says Mayor Ford. “I asked the council to pass the maximum penalties that we could enforce and that is what we’re doing. I’ve asked the judge personally not to offer the lower fines. He has obliged. He is throwing the maximum fines of a thousand dollars at them.”

The city also added 46 cameras throughout the area. Mayor Ford says they’ve already caught 8 people littering. He says he also plans to work with the city council on changing their policy for debris and trash curbside pick up.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Birmingham PD: Child struck by gunfire in Collegeville neighborhood
Birmingham PD: Child struck by gunfire in Collegeville neighborhood
Birmingham Wrecker Service Prepares For Potential E-Car Fires On His Towing Lot
Birmingham Wrecker Service Prepares For Potential E-Car Fires On His Towing Lot
Birmingham Wrecker Service Prepares For Potential E-Car Fires On His Towing Lot
Electric Vehicle Fire Prevention
Gadsden buying YMCA property
Gadsden buying YMCA property