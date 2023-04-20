Birmingham Wrecker Service Prepares For Potential E-Car Fires On His Towing Lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Birmingham wrecker service is making moves now to prevent potential electric car fires in the future. While studies show so far that lithium-powered car fires are rare, they do happen.

Steven Weil is the Vice President of Weil Wrecker Service. He says right now they are building a larger eight bay bunker just in case an e-car catches on fire on the lot.

“We know it’s a possibility,” said Weil.

Steven Weil estimated 10% of his monthly haul-ins are electric cars, all powered by lithium batteries. So far, so good. Weil says he’s had no issues with any of those cars suddenly catching on fire but he wants to make sure and protect not only his business, but the gas vehicles nearby.

“What happens is when the battery components get damaged, there is a risk of a fire or an explosion,” said Weil.

Bunkers are going up at three of Weil’s locations in the Birmingham area.

“About 5 feet on each side of the car and about 6 and half feet high,” said Weil.

Electric car fires are rare, according to a recent Autoweek article but they can happen. The risk typically occurs when the battery components are damaged. Steven Weil took notice and took action by investing thousands of dollars in building a separate space for e-cars.

“It’s the news in our industry coming out about electric vehicle fires and from other towers towing one in and also keeping up to date with the latest industry standards,” said Weil.

There is another element of e-cars powered by lithium batteries. According to the National Fire Protection Association, lithium battery fires burn hotter and last longer than gasoline. One fire in Texas required 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames, according to the association.

Still, Steven Weil is in NO way suggesting e-cars aren’t safe. It’s been said the wave of electric cars is coming and Steven Weil just wants to prepared.

Steven says he’s also building a separate room with concrete walls for lithium battery cars because his wrecker service also holds evidence for various police agencies.

