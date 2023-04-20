LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for assistance in 2018 homicide case

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is looking for help in obtaining information from a homicide that occurred in February 2018.

Officials arrived on scene at a residence in the 2000 Block of 28th Street Southwest to reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, officers heard screaming coming from an alleyway and found 22-year-old Davon Everson lying next to his vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported Everson to UAB hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest that Everson was traveling in his blue Nissan Altima when an unknown suspect(s) began firing shots into his vehicle and striking him.

There are no suspect(s) in custody.

If there is anyone with information that will help aid detectives, please contact the BPD Homicide Division directly at 205-254-1764. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. You can download the app and submit a tip virtually.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, a cash reward will be provided.

