Birmingham Police investigating homicide on 4th Street Thomas
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred in the 400 Block of 4th Street Thomas.

Birmingham’s Public Information Division is headed to the scene.

WBRC also has a crew on the way.

This story is developing.

More details will be added as more information becomes available.

