Birmingham PD: Child struck by gunfire in Collegeville neighborhood
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after the Birmingham Police Department says a child was struck by gunfire Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 29th Avenue North.

We’re awaiting details from police, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

