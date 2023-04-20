Birmingham PD: Child struck by gunfire in Collegeville neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after the Birmingham Police Department says a child was struck by gunfire Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 29th Avenue North.

We’re awaiting details from police, but we’ll update this story when we know more.

Officers are on the scene of a child struck by gunfire.



3000 block of 29th Avenue North.



Public Information Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) April 20, 2023

