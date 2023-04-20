LawCall
Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews battle a multi-story residential house fire

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a multi-story residential house fire in Birmingham.

Officials say the fire took place in the vicinity of 6th Place and 10th Avenue West.

Crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire showing from the residence.

Within 30 minutes of arrival, crews were able to contain the fire and gain control of the smoke and flames. No civilian or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

