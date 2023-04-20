Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews battle a multi-story residential house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a multi-story residential house fire in Birmingham.

Officials say the fire took place in the vicinity of 6th Place and 10th Avenue West.

Crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire showing from the residence.

Within 30 minutes of arrival, crews were able to contain the fire and gain control of the smoke and flames. No civilian or firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.