Annual Champions for Children Charity Breakfast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are a new mom, you know all about the rising costs of childcare. It’s a major obstacle blocking women from returning to the workforce. It’s also a big issue challenging working families. That’s where Childcare Resources can help.

Childcare Resources Executive Director Joan Wright told a ballroom full of folks attending the 6th annual Champions for Children’s Charity Breakfast, “In Alabama, the average cost for full-time care for one infant in a licensed childcare facility is nearly $8,000, with childcare costs continuing to rise each year. Wright cited those figures from the Kids Count Data for Alabama which also says more than 240,000 children in our state live in poverty.

Wright goes on to say, “This includes more than 3,600 families who have received assistance from our Supplemental Child Care Program with a total of nearly $2 million distributed to area childcare providers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs, to offset childcare costs.

The nonprofit also provided More than 220,000 free childcare referrals to families through its Resource and Referral Program to help families locate safe, quality learning environments for their young children.

Wright says, “Thousands more who were impacted by the more than 4,000 training sessions and 6,000 training hours provided to early care professionals to improve the quality of care provided to children across our community.”

Dr. Ty Moody, Executive Director of Einstein’s Playground, with two locations, praised the high-quality training her employees receive from Childcare Resources.

Dr. Moody says, “We make sure all of our employees when they need more accreditation or more classes, they go through childcare resources. As for those rising costs it’s because of the same challenges other industries are facing worker shortages. Moody says her Child Care Centers serve 150 children and there is a waiting list. One of the main challenges that we have experienced as a child development center is staffing -the lack of staff and quality teachers for our children and families is a major issue.”

Dr. Moody has some advice to parents dealing with those waiting lists.

Dr. Moody says, “Be patient with us - and give us grace because we want to provide you with the best care and high-quality care, and we can’t do that by just allowing you to come in without giving you what you need to make sure it’s the best situation for your child and family.”

She goes on to say when looking for high quality childcare, do your homework. Make sure the facility is licensed. Childcare Resources offers free referrals and resources to find those facilities.

Joan Wright says, “These children are our future – our future workforce, our future leaders, our future educators, and innovators - our future community! These children are being given every opportunity to excel because YOU are willing to invest your time and financial support. "

To find out more about the mission of Childcare Resources click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.