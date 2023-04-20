LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

ALDOT launching campaign aimed at work zone safety

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week is National Work Zone Safety Week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is acknowledging the week by launching a new campaign titled “You Play a Role in Work Zone Safety, Work With Us.”

The campaign is aimed at drivers, asking the to drive responsibly through work zones.

In 2021, a bill went into effect that doubled fines in work zones for any violation, not just speeding.

Since then, the number of violations dropped by 20 percent, but the number of fatalities remains the same.

The state saw three deaths in 2019, two in both 2020 and 2021, and one in 2022.

Skip Powe, with the Alabama Road Builders Association, said while this may not sound like a lot, it is still one worker who did not get to go home to their family.

“One person dead is one too many. We need to focus on zero deaths. That’s a huge void that’s left in their families. That’s something these families should never have.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
Birmingham PD: Child struck by gunfire in Collegeville neighborhood
Birmingham PD: 4-year-old, adult female struck by gunfire in Collegeville neighborhood
A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Deputy Involved Shooting
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down northbound lanes of I-20/59
Mother pushes for change after daughter killed
Mother of Jefferson County 13-year-old hit and killed by two cars calls for sidewalks and lights in neighborhood

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
Gregory Lankford
Huntsville City Schools employee arrested for sexual contact with student
Johnny Letron Brown
Fourth arrest made in Dadeville mass shooting
Source: WBRC video
Work Zone Safety Week