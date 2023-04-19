LawCall
Wetumpka prayer vigil another sign of Alabama coming together after Dadeville mass shooting

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Dadeville community continues to ask why this shooting happened. Neighbors are now coming together to mourn and pray for the victims.

Elmore Community Hospital hosted a prayer vigil showing their thoughts and prayers are with the families and medical teams who have gone through so much the last 72 hours.

Dozens of hospital staff and community members gathered in prayer. Their hope is that the residents and families in Dadeville know they are not alone.

While they began the event in prayer, song and tributes soon followed.

Dozens signed a Dadeville strong piece of art that the hospital will gift to their sister facility.

A balloon release, perhaps a visual representation of the staff sending their love and prayers 40 miles up the road, to a place still coming to grips with a new reality.

A reality that could have been even worse had it not been for the work of doctors both in Birmingham, and near Lake Martin.

“Think about what would have happened if Lake Martin Community Hospital hadn’t of been there that night. The delay in care that would have taken place. I mentioned it before, but even for the biggest hospitals in the country, that would have been a challenge. For that small rural hospital to stand up and respond to the call in the way that they did is monumental as far as I am concerned,” said Ivy Creek Health Care Chief Operating Officer Amanda Hannon.

While that tribute took place a ways down the road, the number has grown in Dadeville too.

Balloons, flowers and cards all piling up at the scene of Saturday’s tragedy.

