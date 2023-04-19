Vecchia Pizzeria: Marinara Sauce

Marinara sauce with fresh basil

Ingredients

2 28 ounce cans San Marzano Tomatoes (milled down to remove skins and pits)

1 or 1/2 yellow onion diced

8 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup red wind (Chianti)

1/2 ounce of chili flakes or to your desired hotness

3 cups loose basil leaves

1/3 stick of butter

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 pinch sea salt (or to taste)

1 pinch of black pepper

Directions

Add the olive oil and butter into a sauce pot on high heat. Once the butter melts, add all of the diced onions. When it starts to simmer, turn to medium heat. Cook slowly to extract sugar from the onions. Once the onions are translucent (approximately 8 to 9 minutes), add your chili flakes and stir. Now add the garlic and stir well until translucent. Then add your wine. As you stir your wine in you should get a cloudy color. Add your milled tomato sauce. Now the magic really starts. Stir and incorporate everything together. Turn your heat up just a bit and add your salt and pepper. Once you see little foam or bubbles coming from the sauce turn back to medium heat. We’re looking to cook it for approximately 1 hour. Once we’re at the hour mark, we will add our basil. Basil is an aromatic herb. So when exposed to heat it will enrich the wonderful taste.

Note: It will take 24 hours, or the next day, for your sauce to pop.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.