Tiger Woods undergoes another surgery

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WBRC) - Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he has undergone a surgery to his ankle after withdrawing from The Masters just two weeks ago.

Woods was seen heavily struggling to walk during the third round of The Masters. During a rain delay in the middle of the round, Woods informed the tournament committee that he would be withdrawing from the remainder of the tournament. This was just the second time Woods has played in an event this season.

I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2023

Woods has struggled to remain healthy during the later portions of his career, especially since a major car crash in February 2021. Woods explained that an amputation of his right leg was discussed with doctors before deciding on other options.

According to Dan Rapaport, he states that the Cleveland Clinic says it is about 6-12 weeks before you can put any weight on the ankle, and then you can begin your rehab process.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.