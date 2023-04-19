LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Tiger Woods undergoes another surgery

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf...
Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, NY. (WBRC) - Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he has undergone a surgery to his ankle after withdrawing from The Masters just two weeks ago.

Woods was seen heavily struggling to walk during the third round of The Masters. During a rain delay in the middle of the round, Woods informed the tournament committee that he would be withdrawing from the remainder of the tournament. This was just the second time Woods has played in an event this season.

Woods has struggled to remain healthy during the later portions of his career, especially since a major car crash in February 2021. Woods explained that an amputation of his right leg was discussed with doctors before deciding on other options.

According to Dan Rapaport, he states that the Cleveland Clinic says it is about 6-12 weeks before you can put any weight on the ankle, and then you can begin your rehab process.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
(Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.)
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Patches, a 40-pound cat, has found his forever home, according to an animal shelter in Virginia.
‘We love that belly’: 40-pound cat finds forever home after gaining online audience
Toforest Johnson (SOURCE: Shanaye Poole)
Petition filed to U.S. Supreme Court in Toforest Johnson case
Four chimps were joyously reunited at a Florida sanctuary after they were rescued from a...
4 chimps rescued from roadside zoo hug and groom each other when reunited at sanctuary
FILE - Woods shattered multiple bones in his right leg and ankle in February 2021 when the SUV...
Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt