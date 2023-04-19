RC3 Hoover Fire Academy Student Begins New Career Prior to Graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An RC3 Hoover fire academy senior is now an emergency dispatcher, and he hasn’t even graduated from high school.

The Riverchase career connection center student is currently working at the St. Clair County central dispatch center and he’s the first to do it.

In 2019, Jaylen Humphrey’s interest in public safety began when he got the chance to tour the Hoover communication center, and the following year he started his journey at RC3. Now, the rest is history.

Dr. Debra Smith is an Executive Director for RC3. “For him to be the first student from RC3 to not only achieve that certification but to be employed prior to graduation is a proud momma moment for me”, stated Smith.

The RC3 Hoover Fire Academy equips students with the skills required to become a certified Alabama firefighter or emergency responder.

Humphrey said, “They set you up for success and not failure here. I feel like being in the emergency service academy has prepared me for that 100 percent.”

“Jaylen came to us with so much passion and interest. It’s easy to work with students like that who are so focused on what their career goals are”, stated Debra Smith.

Jaylen said, “Our academy instructors have told us every single day that you bring in one percent more effort than you did yesterday.”

That’s exactly what Jaylen has done. Smith completed his telecommunicator certifications earlier this year at the Alabama Fire College.

Jaylen is currently working as a call taker. He answers the 911 calls, and then sends that information to the dispatcher who will then send it to the responding units.

