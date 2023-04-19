LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

RC3 Hoover Fire Academy Student Begins New Career Prior to Graduation

Hoover Fire Academy Student
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An RC3 Hoover fire academy senior is now an emergency dispatcher, and he hasn’t even graduated from high school.

The Riverchase career connection center student is currently working at the St. Clair County central dispatch center and he’s the first to do it.

In 2019, Jaylen Humphrey’s interest in public safety began when he got the chance to tour the Hoover communication center, and the following year he started his journey at RC3. Now, the rest is history.

Dr. Debra Smith is an Executive Director for RC3. “For him to be the first student from RC3 to not only achieve that certification but to be employed prior to graduation is a proud momma moment for me”, stated Smith.

The RC3 Hoover Fire Academy equips students with the skills required to become a certified Alabama firefighter or emergency responder.

Humphrey said, “They set you up for success and not failure here. I feel like being in the emergency service academy has prepared me for that 100 percent.”

“Jaylen came to us with so much passion and interest. It’s easy to work with students like that who are so focused on what their career goals are”, stated Debra Smith.

Jaylen said, “Our academy instructors have told us every single day that you bring in one percent more effort than you did yesterday.”

That’s exactly what Jaylen has done. Smith completed his telecommunicator certifications earlier this year at the Alabama Fire College.

Jaylen is currently working as a call taker. He answers the 911 calls, and then sends that information to the dispatcher who will then send it to the responding units.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
(Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.)
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
New Pelham police chief sworn in
Pelham’s New Police Chief Sworn in Tuesday
Hoover Fire Academy Student Getting a Head Start
Hoover Fire Academy Student
Subway robbery suspect
Birmingham Police seeking assistance to identify Subway robbery suspect