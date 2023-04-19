LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Petition filed to U.S. Supreme Court in Toforest Johnson case

Push for a new trial for Toforest Johnson
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Alabama death row prisoner Toforest Johnson, filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a review of his case.

The petition argues that a payment of $5,000 was given in secret to the state’s key witness warrants a new trial.

Johnson was sentenced to prison in 1998 after being convicted of the murder of Jefferson County Sherriff Deputy, William G. Hardy.

Over the last two decades, Johnson has pled his innocence. Advocates and his legal team have continued to work to see a new trial.

Three years ago, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr filed an extraordinary request for the case, citing weakness in evidence, Johnson’s alibi, and the secret payment of $5,000 to the state’s key witness. In December 2022, the Alabama Supreme Court declined to review the case, making the next step going to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Advocates are working to get the word out about Johnson’s case and bring more people to stand behind the movement of a new trial. One of the ways is through the Toforest Johnson Banner Tour. A large banner reads, “It’s Not Too Late To Fix This Mistake”, with a QR code leading to toforestjohnson.com.

“This case is really complex. But, what it boils down to is that justice does not mean defending every conviction that has ever been obtained. Sometimes it means recognizing a problem and trying to fix it,” said manager and coordinator, Elliot Spillers.

The Banner Tour travels from church to church, hoping to inspire people to learn more. Spillers says that half a dozen churches across the state have reached out, looking to host the banner.

“We hope that churches and people across the city will be inspired to support him and advocate for him to gain a new trial.”

For more information on the banner tour, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
(Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.)
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged...
ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation
Hoover Fire Department. (Source: WBRC video)
RC3 Hoover Fire Academy Student Begins New Career Prior to Graduation
New Pelham police chief sworn in
Pelham’s New Police Chief Sworn in Tuesday
Hoover Fire Academy Student Getting a Head Start
Hoover Fire Academy Student
Subway robbery suspect
Birmingham Police seeking assistance to identify Subway robbery suspect