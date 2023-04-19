Petition filed to U.S. Supreme Court in Toforest Johnson case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Alabama death row prisoner Toforest Johnson, filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking a review of his case.

The petition argues that a payment of $5,000 was given in secret to the state’s key witness warrants a new trial.

Johnson was sentenced to prison in 1998 after being convicted of the murder of Jefferson County Sherriff Deputy, William G. Hardy.

Over the last two decades, Johnson has pled his innocence. Advocates and his legal team have continued to work to see a new trial.

Three years ago, Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr filed an extraordinary request for the case, citing weakness in evidence, Johnson’s alibi, and the secret payment of $5,000 to the state’s key witness. In December 2022, the Alabama Supreme Court declined to review the case, making the next step going to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Advocates are working to get the word out about Johnson’s case and bring more people to stand behind the movement of a new trial. One of the ways is through the Toforest Johnson Banner Tour. A large banner reads, “It’s Not Too Late To Fix This Mistake”, with a QR code leading to toforestjohnson.com.

“This case is really complex. But, what it boils down to is that justice does not mean defending every conviction that has ever been obtained. Sometimes it means recognizing a problem and trying to fix it,” said manager and coordinator, Elliot Spillers.

The Banner Tour travels from church to church, hoping to inspire people to learn more. Spillers says that half a dozen churches across the state have reached out, looking to host the banner.

“We hope that churches and people across the city will be inspired to support him and advocate for him to gain a new trial.”

For more information on the banner tour, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.