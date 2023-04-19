LawCall
Pelham’s New Police Chief Sworn in Tuesday

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham has sworn in their new Police Chief.

Pelham named Brent Sugg as the new chief of police for the city. Sugg comes to Pelham from Oklahoma with 28 years of law enforcement experience.

During his time in Oklahoma, Sugg’s took on many roles in the department. He served in roles such as lieutenant, patrol supervisor, captain, commander of the criminal investigations section, and emergency services.

The search for a new chief resulted in 60 applicants, with 40 of them meeting the qualifications. However, Sugg stood out from the rest.

The process of hiring Sugg was a thorough one that included conversations with all of the Pelham Police Officers and city councilors for input.

“There are a lot of people I need to thank, but I’m just not remembering it right now. I’m so grateful that you all would take a moment out of your day to share this with me,” Sugg said. “I hope that you know that all of the success that will come in the future will be the result of the hard work from a lot of people.”

Sugg and his family are currently in the process of moving to Alabama to assume his position as Police Chief.

