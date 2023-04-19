Mother of Jefferson County 13-year-old hit and killed by two cars calls for sidewalks and lights in neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 13-year-old Yasmine Swain was killed after she was hit by two different cars while walking home from a friend’s house in Jefferson County earlier this month.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department say there is no update in the case.

Swain went to Minor Middle School. Deputies said she was hit and killed by two different cars while walking home in the road.

Her mother, Karen Marbury, says she was coming home from a friend’s house with another friend and her younger sister. Marbury said that they were forced to walk on the road because there are no sidewalks. She said Swain’s home was only one street over from where the accident happened. Marbury said there are no lights and cars come speeding down that road often.

Marbury says the kids in her neighborhood have to walk on the road after school and that sidewalks would make the community safer for them, and everyone in the area.

“It’s not just kids that walk these streets, we got older people that walk down these streets,” Marbury said. “It is so close that I have a car and I’ll still walk down the street to Family Dollar or Dollar General. But, there ain’t no sidewalk on either side, so we don’t have no other choice. It could have been a smaller child, because daycare is right up the road.”

“Yasmine, she was a doll man,” Marbury said. “She was a sweetheart. She was just like a normal kid. She was very supportive and helpful. I don’t get it. I don’t understand why, I don’t.”

Marbury said she’d like to see speed bumps, sidewalks, or lights added to the area.

The topic of adding safety measures to the neighborhood did not get mentioned at the Jefferson County Commission meeting this week. We were told no requests have been put in to roads and transportation.

