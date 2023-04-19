LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man reels in largest fish ever caught in Tennessee

Henry Dyer caught the record paddlefish at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee. Weighing...
Henry Dyer caught the record paddlefish at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee. Weighing 149 pounds, it is both the largest paddlefish ever caught in the state and the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.(Source: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man reeled in the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state. It weighed in at 149 pounds.

Henry Dyer caught the monstrosity of a paddlefish April 13 at Cherokee Reservoir in upper East Tennessee. It is both the largest paddlefish ever caught in the state and the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.

The paddlefish weighs in at 149 pounds, which is 19 pounds heavier than the previous record-setting fish caught back in 1976. It is 79 inches in length and 44 in girth, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Dyer told WTVC about his experience catching the massive creature.

“When I snagged that thing, I thought I’d hung on a stump, and then, all of a sudden, it just took off,” he said. “I was in the back of a boat, and it was everything I could do to hold on to it.”

He said it took more than half an hour and two people to get the fish on the boat.

“I’m a little feller, and that fish weighed more than me,” he told WTVC.

Dyer nicknamed the paddlefish “Old Big Boy” and donated it to the state wildlife agency, who will use it for research purposes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
Woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
An undated photo of Charles Stanley. Stanley died at the age of 90 on April 18, 2023.
Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, dies at 90
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Man identified in Blount Co. crash involving school bus

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama State awards over $180,000 in scholarships to Greene County students
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Judge to decide whether documents leak suspect should remain jailed
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions
Source: WBRC video
Alabama State University awards students with scholarships