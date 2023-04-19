LawCall
Leeds man sentenced to 9 years in prison on drug charges

Leeds Police Department made a drug bust Friday, seizing fentanyl.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge sentenced a Leeds man to nine years in prison Wednesday.

Scotty Hugh Blaikie, 42, was sentenced to 110 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced by U.S. Attorney Prim. F Escalona and FBI Special Agent Carlton L. Peeples.

According to the plea agreement, Irondale PD initiated a traffic stop on Blaikie December 14, 2021. The officers knew of Blaikie from previous encounters and also knew that he had outstanding warrants with the Leeds, Trussville, and Moody police departments.

Officers noticed a rifle bag laying in the back seat when approaching the vehicle. Blaikie was instructed to get out of the vehicle and officers then performed a pat down search. Inside of Blaikie’s jacket, officers found 28.92 grams of methamphetamine in the pockets.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Irondale Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brad Felton and Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case. Blaikie pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine in December 2022.

