JSU remembers Dadeville shooting victim, Phil Dowdell

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - From coaches to the recruiting staff they all remember Phil Dowdell, the 18-year-old was headed to Jacksonville State University next month. He was one of four shot and killed Saturday in Dadeville while attending a birthday party for his younger sister.

Director of On-Campus Recruiting Tyler Johnson shared a tweet Sunday afternoon saying even in a short amount of time, you could tell Dowdell was a great kid from a great family.

Johnson talked to him Friday and he was so excited about coming to JSU in a few weeks.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez shared this statement:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and other victims of this senseless tragedy. He was a great young man with a bright future.”

