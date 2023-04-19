Jacksonville State University breaks ground on three new buildings

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University is adding a new dining and residence hall, and they are also adding more to their football complex.

The university broke ground on Monday for all three projects.

“Jacksonville State is experiencing unprecedented growth,” says JSU President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth. “With this growth comes the need to invest in the future of the university. Our students need places to live, enjoy their meals and take part in campus life.”

Approximately 70% of these projects are directly related to improving where students live, eat, and study. Through the support of the JSU Foundation, the university is realizing its strategic plan while modernizing its campus infrastructure.

This school year was the largest freshman class in JSU history and students like Herbert Armer say they believe those numbers will continue to grow.

“I actually really predict that the next class that’s coming in it’s probably going to be bigger than ours really,” says Armer. “I know a lot of people that are coming up here. With housing right now, it was kind of tight. So I know the new dorms will help out a lot.”

The North Village Residence Hall will be their first new dorm since 2010. They’re adding 514 beds, a game and conference room, and a storm shelter.

The Jax State Dining Hall will replace one more than 60 years old with a larger dining space and an executive dining room.

The Loring and Debbie White Football Complex is getting an upgrade with a new lounge club area and super suites with state of the art equipment and technology for players.

“I like that idea. It’s going to be a lot more fans. Games will be a whole lot more packed out. That’s good attention for the school,” says Armer.

The football space will also include a hall of fame highlighting the program’s history and accomplishments.

Construction is underway now and is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.

