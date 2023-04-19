LawCall
‘It’s not fair’: Cousin of Dadeville shooting victim speaks out

By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A family member of one of the victims killed Saturday night in the Dadeville mass shooting is speaking out.

One of the four victims killed at the birthday party shooting was 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith. Her cousin, Amy Jackson, remembers her as a “burst of sunshine.”

“She was kind. She was a caretaker. She loved life. She loved people,” said Jackson.

Jackson said her Smith, who she called “Ke,” was more like a niece than a cousin. She spoke about the last time they saw each other.

“We had something at my brother’s house and she didn’t care what we had going on, she had to go to work. That’s just how dependable she was and how reliable she was,” said Jackson.

Jackson also recalled a discussion her cousin had about graduation photos. She was getting her diploma from Dadeville High School.

Now. instead of graduation photos, Jackson is helping the family gather photos for her obituary.

“It’s not fair. It’s not fair to somebody. It’s not OK for somebody to rob somebody of their life,” said Jackson.

When asked if she had a message for the shooters, she responded, “I would ask them one question. Why they feel that was OK to take lives. Who authorized them the OK to take lives,” she said Jackson.

Smith’s mother, Miranda Turner, previously spoke about her daughter, also wanting to know who someone would take her daughter’s life.

Three others were killed in Saturday’s shooting, and 32 were injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. On Wednesday, authorities announced the arrest of three suspects on reckless murder charges.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Smith’s family.

