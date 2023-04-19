LawCall
Hoover Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, you’ll have a chance to get rid of some of that stuff in your garage that you need to throw away but need to do it safely.

Hoover’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Day is this Saturday, April 22. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

We all have things in our garage that we wish we could get rid of, so the city of Hoover is giving you an opportunity to do just that.

For over 25 years, the city has offered this free event to the community to help you get rid of things you really don’t need or might be difficult to get rid of like paint, tires or even medicine.

You can drop off your bags at the disposal center at the Hoover Public Safety Building and they will dispose of it properly.

Mayor Frank Brocato said this also helps decrease the chances of littering within the city.

It’s an opportunity to bring things like medicine, paint, different types of fuel, ammunition, we see TVs, tires,” Brocato said. “It’s pretty much across the board there, bring it and we will take it. "

This is a huge event every year and this year they have invited Indian Springs Village to join.

For more details, click here.

