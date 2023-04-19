Hoover business growth continues along Highway 280 corridor

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Business growth continues for the city of Hoover along Highway 280.

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new national headquarters for Lake Homes Realty and Real Source.

As a hybrid of technology and traditional real estate, Lake Homes Realty and Real Source leaders are excited to be a new part of Hoover’s growing technology sector.

As they continue to grow, they will now have a space to accommodate their workforce.

These two businesses are also playing a huge role in the city’s economic impact.

“Here’s the thing about it, your restaurants, gas stations, shopping centers they need people coming in and buying and this company is bringing in about 400 employees and they will grow larger than that and so you need those type of things to support small businesses,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said.

The total benefit to the city of hoover over a 10-year period is estimated to be over $500,000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.