Gardendale’s Growth: Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Taco Mama, and more openings ahead

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A city just north of Birmingham on I-65 is experiencing an “unbelievable” amount of growth.

Several new businesses are opening up in the City of Gardendale, including Olive Garden, Longhorn, Chipotle, Jiffy Lube, Chicken Salad Chick, Jersey Mike’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Taco Mama, Sonic, and Santos Coffee, Mayor Stan Hogeland said the additions are adding to the area’s economic growth.

Hogeland said the growth is happening surprisingly fast. “The momentum is unbelievable,” he said.

“We’re gonna draw from downtown and other areas in Jefferson County because you can come north without as much hustle and bustle so the traffic’s not as heavy,” said Hogeland. “They’re going to quickly say, hey, it’s easy to commute out to Gardendale. Let’s go out there to eat tonight.”

Besides restaurants, the opening of the $32 million Bill Noble Park has played a big role too. “We got nine baseball fields and a football field, eight tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, a beach volleyball court, an event center, and even a huge playground for the entire family,” said Hogeland. He hopes people from nearby areas will try out what they have to offer this year.

Hogeland also said a new hotel is set to open by the end of the year as well.

