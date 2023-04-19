First Alert Weather: Sunshine and very warm temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! If you were a big fan of yesterday’s weather, I think you’ll enjoy today’s forecast! You might need a light jacket again this morning. Most locations have cooled into the mid to upper 40s with a few low 50s south of I-20. Temperatures are nearly five to seven degrees warmer now compared to yesterday morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear. High pressure remains in place, and I’m expecting plenty of sunshine and blue sky this afternoon.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

We are forecasting temperatures to warm near 80°F by noon. Highs today will likely climb into the mid 80s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so you don’t have to worry about muggy air. If you have any evening plans, we will remain clear and dry with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 70s by 7 PM.

Sunshine Continues Thursday: We will likely start tomorrow morning off slightly warmer than this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. I think we will see a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 80s Thursday afternoon. Winds will likely remain breezy from the south at 10-15 mph.

First Alert High Temperatures (WBRC)

Increasing Clouds Friday: Friday morning will likely start out partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The combination of an approaching cold front to the west and southerly winds will likely provide us increasing clouds Friday. I think we will end up partly sunny to mostly cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We can’t rule out a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms in west Alabama Friday evening.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the arrival of a cold front over the weekend. Our best chance to see showers and storms will likely occur Friday night into Saturday morning. The latest long-range models are starting to agree on the timing and intensity of this cold front. We will likely see scattered showers and a few storms Friday night with a chance of rain at 60%. I think most of the rain will move out Saturday morning giving us drier weather by the afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected across Central Alabama. The severe threat will stay to our west Friday in parts of southeast Texas, Louisiana, and the western half of Mississippi. Rainfall totals aren’t too impressive with this cold front. I think most locations will end up with a quarter to a half inch of rainfall through Saturday afternoon. Higher totals will be possible in northwest Alabama.

Rain Saturday Morning (WBRC)

Temperatures Saturday afternoon have trended slightly warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with breezy conditions. Cool and dry air will move into Central Alabama Saturday night giving us a chilly start to Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to drop into the lower 40s with upper 30s possible in north Alabama. Sunday should remain dry and cool. Clouds could linger Sunday, so plan for a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid 60s. You might want to grab a light jacket if you plan on attending Talladega for the big race Sunday.

Next Week: Next Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry, but a rainy pattern could set up for the middle and end of next week. Temperatures next Monday could start out in the lower 40s with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will likely warm into the 70s for next Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll introduce a small chance for rain Tuesday. Higher rain chances will be possible next Wednesday through Friday with temperatures close to average for late April.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Android and Apple devices for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful Wednesday-

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.