Brad Johnson Act sponsor speaks out about new law

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Brad Johnson law is now a done deal. The law is named after fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson after he was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect last summer.

The sponsor behind the Brad Johnson law was State Senator April Weaver, whose district includes Bibb County - the county Deputy Johnson worked in and where he was shot and killed and his partner Deputy Chris Poole was injured.

The new law centers on what is commonly known as ‘good time’ behavior. The new law reduces the number of days off a sentence an inmate can accrue, and it also prohibits ‘good time’ off for any inmate if they commit serious violations in prison. The law came about after learning the suspect in the Brad Johnson-Chris Poole case was out because of good time behavior, according to Senator Weaver.

“During this process, I learned that Alabama had the weakest ‘good time’ laws in the country, and before passing this bill we ranked number 50 among states - dead last. Our laws were we had more time lenient than California and 5 and a half times more lenient than the rest of the country, so this - the Brad Johnson Act - brings us back towards the national average,” said Senator Weaver.

Senator Weaver says Governor Kay Ivey signed the measure last Friday. It is effective immediately.

