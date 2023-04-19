LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police seeking assistance to identify Subway robbery suspect

Subway robbery suspect
Subway robbery suspect(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in search of a robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the Subway located at 803 20th South Street in Birmingham at gunpoint.

Police say that he stole money from the store and then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries inside of the restaurant.

If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, you can contact Birmingham Police Department Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Download the app and submit a tip.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, a cash reward will be provided.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
(Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough AND Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.)
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

(Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.)
Third person arrested in Dadeville mass shooting
JSU remembers Dadeville shooting victim, Phil Dowdell
Leeds Police Department made a drug bust Friday, seizing fentanyl.
Leeds man sentenced to 9 years in prison on drug charges
New developments coming to Gardendale
Gardendale’s Growth: Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, Taco Mama, and more openings ahead