Birmingham Police seeking assistance to identify Subway robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in search of a robbery suspect.

The suspect robbed the Subway located at 803 20th South Street in Birmingham at gunpoint.

Police say that he stole money from the store and then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries inside of the restaurant.

If there is anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, you can contact Birmingham Police Department Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Download the app and submit a tip.

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, a cash reward will be provided.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.