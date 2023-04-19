LawCall
2 teens charged with deadly mass shooting at birthday party in Dadeville

4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities announced Wednesday morning two teenagers from Tuskegee were charged with the deadly shootings that happened during a Sweet-16 birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville Saturday night.

Travis McCullough, 16 and Ty Reik McCullough, 17, both from Tuskegee, have been charged with four counts of reckless murder. The teenagers will be charged as adults.

“The Dadeville police department is going to everything we can to ensure we have a successful prosecution for you,” said Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd.

Four people were killed and 32 were injured in shooting.

“There is uncut cake, and sixteen candles were never lit. The message I want to send is this, These are my kids, these are our kids, do not mess with our kids,” said District Attorney Michael Seacrest.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

