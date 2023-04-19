LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn softball player wears jersey number with a purpose

No. 22 is more than just a number for Jessie Blaine
No. 22 is more than just a number for Jessie Blaine
By Jake Stansell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn University softball team is currently one of the top softball teams in the country, and there’s one player who is wearing her jersey for something greater.

Some players will wear certain jersey numbers because it might be one of their favorite numbers or maybe their favorite player dons the same digits. Look for the number 22 and you will find Auburn’s Jessie Blaine.

“Kids choose numbers for all kinds of different reasons, and one day last year I asked [Jessie], ‘Why 22?’ Auburn head softball coach Mickey Dean said. “I like to ask the kids that every now and then, and she told me, and I was like, ‘Wow.’”

Growing up in a military family, Blaine’s jersey has taken her all over the country. But she’s learned to find her own way. The No. 22 has always been more than just a number for Blaine.

Twenty-two started as a stat. On average, 22 veterans committed suicide per day. 22Kill became a foundation that focused on providing services to U.S. military veterans and first responders. Now, the average has changed and the non-profit organization is known as the One Tribe Foundation. But the mission remains the same.

“It just means that I know where I came from and it’s not a state, it’s not one high school, it’s the Marine Corps and I’m representing it,” Blaine said on wearing the No. 22 jersey.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
1 dead in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Man identified in Blount Co. crash involving school bus
Authorities said there was some sort of confrontation between two men Sunday night, April 16 on...
1 man shot, 1 man stabbed in Blount Co.
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest
Source: WBRC video
Two-quarterback system works for the Stallions as they enter divisional play
Jalen Hurts signed a five year, $255 million contract extension with the Eagles.
Jalen Hurts signs $255 million contract extension with Eagles
Source: WBRC video
Head coach Skip Holtz on Stallions 2023 season opening win