Alabama State awards over $180,000 in scholarships to Greene County students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hard work in the classroom paid off for students at Greene County High School this week when representatives from an Alabama college traveled to their campus to give them some good news personally.

A group of students and staff from Alabama State University awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to half a dozen students from Green County High.

As part of ASU’s “Communiversity” enrollment plan to show communities off-campus what Alabama State has to offer, they parked the school’s charter bus in front of the high school after traveling from Montgomery to Eutaw.

Victoria Jones felt impressed even before Alabama State gave her a scholarship.

“It’s very persuasive and it’s just like very lit!” Jones said. “They came to our school to persuade us to come to their school.”

In a ceremony held inside the high school gym, ASU awarded scholarships to six Green County students totaling more than $189,000.

During the trip, the team from ASU also encouraged underclassmen that one day they could be on the receiving end of similar scholarships.

“I believe that it’s an eye-opening experience to some students, our lower classmen,” scholarship recipient Moses Tyree said. “And I hope they’re looking up to us, like one day they may be one of the students recognized for scholarships.”

The stop at Greene County High School was part of a two-week tour that included about 20 cities in three states. It was the next to last stop on the tour that wrapped up Monday.

