Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves ahead with key development in starting new industry

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama’s new cannabis industry just took a major step towards becoming a reality.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission approved the first 90 applications for consideration for a license, licenses ranging from cultivator applications to integrated facility applications.

Antoine Mordican is the owner of Native Black Cultivation. He and 89 other applicants expect to learn whether they’ve been approved by mid-summer.

Mordican is dreaming of the possibilities.

“There’s a wealth of reasons why I want to get into it. I did a research paper in college and learned how it can be used outside of the recreation and production of it,” said Mordican.

But Mordican also wants to make history.

“My whole reason for getting in is making sure we have some Black ownership in the space and get more minorities involved in this kind of space,” said Mordican.

Mordican’s dream just may come true. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission says the process starts now, the process of looking through all the accepted applications - one that includes a review, an evaluation and scoring.

The licenses being considered range from cultivators to state lab applicators.

Mordican wants to be a cultivator in his 15,000 square foot greenhouse in Jefferson County.

“The state does not have a cap on how many plants you can grow so it depends on my recipe and how I choose to grow. I can cultivate, process it and sell to a processor and he process it to whatever the end product may be,” said Mordican.

Part of the process includes a public comment period until May 14, according to the commission. Meantime, Antoine Mordican has a game-plan. It’s wait and see if he’s approved.

“I am very optimistic and have been on this entire journey,” said Mordican.

Antoine Mordican will find out on June 12.

