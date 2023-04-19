LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Agents intercept 776 lbs. of fentanyl concealed inside green beans, authorities say

The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1...
The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTAY MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – More than 3 million fentanyl pills concealed within a shipment of green beans were intercepted at a California port of entry Monday.

Customs Border and Protection officers flagged a tractor-trailer with a shipment of green beans for an intensive agriculture inspection.

Agents saw irregularities during the examination and requested a narcotic detector dog that alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, officers discovered and extracted 308 packages concealed within the shipment of green beans.

The narcotics tested positive for fentanyl. The 3,520,000 pills had a total weight of 776 pounds and an estimated street value of $21.1 million, according to CBP.

The driver was taken into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gadsden city official confirms Eric Crocker is facing second degree criminal mischief charges...
Gadsden Police arrest man they say vandalized Noccalula Falls
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening
A woman's body was found in a vehicle in a field in east Birmingham April 18.
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found in a vehicle in Birmingham field
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Funeral home owner mourns granddaughter killed in Dadeville shooting
Grandfather speaks out after losing granddaughter in Dadeville shooting; lawmakers call for stronger gun laws

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols’ family sues city of Memphis and police officers, blaming them for his death
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right, appears in U.S. District Court in...
Airman accused in records leak makes brief court appearance
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the...
GRAPHIC: County commissioner in Oklahoma accused of discussing killings, lynching resigns from office
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in...
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches presidential campaign