WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) - A pizza delivery driver from Pennsylvania is being hailed as a hero after he helped police nab a fleeing suspect involved in a high-speed chase.

While out on one of many deliveries Sunday, Cocco’s Pizza driver Tyler Morrell found himself in the middle of a high-speed chase. Police say that just after 3:30 p.m., officers were in pursuit of a stolen Kia from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

“A car just came up... doing like 75, and he beached on the side of this person’s lawn, almost took out a couple cars,” Morrell said.

He was in the middle of walking the pizza up to the customer’s house when he saw the stolen car crash on Preston Street in Middletown Township. The 17-year-old suspect and alleged driver of the car got out to flee the scene, and that’s when Morell stepped in.

“I started walking towards the road. I couldn’t do anything with my hands because I was holding the pizza, so I just stuck my leg out,” Morell said.

That stuck-out leg was enough to trip the suspect, causing him to tumble to the ground, where police arrested him. The incident was caught on the customer’s security video.

Police say it was because of Morell, his quick-thinking and his quick feet that they were able to make the arrest.

“He gave us the help we needed. By tripping him, [he] gave us the time to be able to catch up to the gentleman,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Michael Vice. “In this case, this guy, ultimately, he saved the day.”

Police say they also arrested 19-year-old Jhonael Gutierrez-Tejada, who was allegedly a passenger in the stolen car.

“I’m pretty sick of seeing crime like that go on, especially a half a mile down the road. So, I was just ready to step up, and if they needed a hand, I was there – or a foot, whatever,” Morrell said.

After all the commotion was done, Morell still managed to get the pizza delivered safely.

“10 out of 10 delivery,” said Danielle Yeager, who ordered the pizza.

Police say Gutierrez-Tejada is facing charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and other charges. He’s being held behind bars on $50,000 bail.

The 17-year-old suspect is also facing charges.

