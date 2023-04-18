Wanted man arrested in Winston Co. on drug charges

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Winston County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested one person who was wanted by their agency.

Police say Bayley Parrish was arrested April 16 after they confiscated 12.73 grams of methamphetamine, pills, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

Sheriff Snoddy and the Sheriff’s Office say they will continue to combat the drug problem in Winston County.

