Two Georgia men arrested in Pelham after being found with stolen check

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men were recently arrested in Pelham after police discovered several stolen checks in their possession.

Deneco Johnson and Darrium Woodall, both from Atlanta, were arrested on Saturday, April 15 after police noticed a vehicle loitering around mailboxes in Pelham. When officers tried to speak to the occupants, they attempted to flee.

After stopping the vehicle police found checks stolen from mailboxes in Shelby County.

Johnson and Woodall have each been charged with receiving stolen property. Police say additional charges are pending in both state and federal court.

Authorities said it is the third time in recent weeks that Georgia residents have travelled to Pelham to steal checks from the mail.

Pelham Police said there are ways to protect yourself from this sort of check theft and fraud, including:

Don't allow mail to remain in mailboxes overnight.

Drop mail at a secure location, such as inside the post office.

Monitor your accounts.

Notify the police if you suspect you're a victim of fraud.

