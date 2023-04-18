Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking to fill vacant positions

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last several months, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has steadily increased their staff.

However, they are still looking to fill 11 vacant positions.

Chief Deputy Clay Hammac says they appeal to young professional’s desire to seek a profession that has value in serving others.

Then they make candidates aware of how they can have those opportunities through the sheriff’s office.

As they continue to face the tightened employee candidate pool, they have to evolve and change their strategies to intelligence-led policing, which has played a huge role in their continued effort to protect the community.

“Looking at analytical data, creating predictive analytics, heat maps for potential crime areas and then focusing our efforts and strategies into those areas to make sure we are not only being proactive but responsive to good intelligence,” Hammac said.

The sheriff’s office is looking to fill 6 openings for deputy sheriff and 5 for jail deputy.

For more information, you can visit their website here: Career Opportunities | Shelby County Sheriff, AL (shelbyso.com)

