Racist graffiti still on abandoned hospital in Ensley nearly one month after owner alerted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly one month since Ensley residents noticed racist graffiti painted on the old Holy Family Community Hospital.

The abandoned building is privately owned and neighbors have been asking the owner to take the messaging down.

Many members of the Ensley community gathered together on April 17 and met with the owner. The first time they met, he called into the meeting. They were able to ask him questions about getting it removed and about the condition of the property. Many called in an “eyesore.”

Residents are concerned because the property is near a school and faces the highway, causing a lot of people to see the messaging.

Randal Scott, owner of the property, said the hold up is because he heard that there was a man spotted on the building with a gun. He told WBRC two weeks ago that he was going to work with Birmingham Police to comb through the building, and then allow the graffiti to be removed.

But Monday night, he told the community it will now be later this week.

“We will call and we will set up a lift and we will see when can we get a man lift,” Scott said. “Once we secure a man lift, then we will be able to contact the police, let them know the day that we want to move, which would be probably Wednesday. So, hopefully on Wednesday, if everything goes right, police will go in that morning and we will have the graffiti removed that evening.”

Scott said another reason for the delay is he wanted to make sure police and local FBI agency got to see and had pictures of the graffiti before it was removed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.