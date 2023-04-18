LawCall
Police: Man shot dead while playing video games at party Monday evening

Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party...
Birmingham Police say a young adult male was shot dead while playing video games at a party Monday evening.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Monday evening in the Westchester community.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Lane around 6:40 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a young adult male suffering a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service was called to the scene and they pronounced the victim dead.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim and another man were at a party in a separate room playing video games when other partygoers heard gunshots.

We’re told the suspect fled the scene and police are looking for him. No description has been provided.

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Your anonymous tip could lead to a cash reward.


