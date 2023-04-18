One year later: Greene County residents continue to rebuild after 2022 tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A series of tornadoes that struck Eutaw in Greene County began with one that struck a neighborhood just over a year ago when Branch Heights took a direct hit on April 13, 2022.

Things have changed in that community since then according to neighbors.

While no one was killed or injured in the storm, several homes were damaged or destroyed.

A year later, most of the damaged homes have been repaired. Others that were damaged beyond repair are being rebuilt.

The National Weather Service determined an EF-0 tornado hit the neighborhood that day.

WBRC spoke to women whose homes suffered major and minor damage during the storm.

“It’s a great improvement from what it was,” according to Jacqueline Allen. “And I’m thankful the housing authority has started what it necessarily needed to do for this community.”

Allen’s former neighbor Eula Lanier is living in an apartment in another part of Branch Heights until her home is rebuilt.

“It’s challenging, but you know you have to be patient,” Lanier said. “You just got to wait on God to do things for you. That’s it. You can do nothing about nothing. It takes time and effort.”

Residents held a balloon release ceremony this pas Friday in Branch Heights in remembrance of that tornado.

They’ll host a thank you party at the end of April for donors who gave food, supplies, and other donations to tornado victims.

Other parts of Eutaw was also hit by tornadoes in November 2022 and January 2023.

