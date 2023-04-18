LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Oak Mountain closing Demo Farm to open dog park, event space

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A treasured part of Oak Mountain State Park is closing and being turned into a dog park and event space.

David Johnson, the Assistant Superintendent with Oak Mountain, says there is no clear timeline on when the dog park and event space will open, but the last day for Demo Farms is April 30.

“We are just constantly looking and assessing the needs of our guests and the needs of those animals,” Johnson said. “The needs of those animals was the most important factor in that decision.”

Since the announcement of the farm closing, many long-time visitors have expressed their disappointment.

“The animal population there is starting to get older, and we decided to make the decision to close it,” Johnson said.

Most of the animals at the farm have already been rehomed, and those that are left all have a home to go to.

“All the new owners have been vetted and we have checked out that they all are all well versed in animal care for the particular animal they are getting,” Johnson said.

And good news - they aren’t going alone.

“All of our animals are going in pairs, so they are taking a buddy with them to their new forever home,” Johnson said.

The red barn will remain but will be renovated to become a rental venue for parties and other events with a fence separating it from a dog park.

“We are hoping to do more with that space as far as weddings,” Johnson said. “The dog park was just a need from our guests who currently bring their dogs in have requested a place [where] their dog can run and be off leash, so we are trying to accommodate them too.”

The dog park will include a small retail area for toys and other items and will be free to use after visitors pay the park entrance fee.

The Demo Farm closure will not affect the guided horseback riding and boarding stable operations. That facility will remain open.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
UPDATE: Dadeville shooting victims identified by Tallapoosa Co. Coroner
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale
Tuscaloosa Police say two teenagers were killed in a car crash on April 15.
17-year-old & 18-year-old killed in crash in Tuscaloosa
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Vandalism at Noccalula Falls
Noccalula Falls vandalized, city leaders plan to prosecute suspects

Latest News

Fultondale first-responders discuss tense 5-hour standoff
Fultondale first responders detail using tear gas to save 4 children being held as hostages
Building owner talks about removing racist graffiti
Racist graffiti still on abandoned hospital in Ensley nearly one month after owner alerted
Dadeville mayor speaks after mass shooting
Dadeville residents reflect on Saturday’s mass shooting
Supporting Dadeville after mass shooting
Supporting Dadeville after mass shooting